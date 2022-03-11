Mo Salah's Agent Laughs After Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool "Cannot Do Much More" In Contract Talks

Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday that Liverpool "cannot do much more" to improve their contract offer for Mohamed Salah.

Salah's current deal is due to expire in June 2023 and talks over a new deal have dragged on for months.

According to The Mirror earlier this year, Salah and his agent Ramy Abass Issa believe that the Egyptian is worth £400,000 per week.

Liverpool have not yet met Salah's demands and manager Klopp was asked on Friday whether the club could do any more to convince their star man to put pen to paper.

Klopp replied, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious, we were in the last years and we are.

Jurgen Klopp pictured gesturing towards Mo Salah during Liverpool's game with Newcastle in December 2021 IMAGO/PA Images/Peter Byrne

"Of course we cannot do much more, that's how it is, I think meanwhile it is Mo's decision, pretty much.

"I think the club did what the club can do. There's nothing more to say about it from my point of view, it is exactly like it should be at the moment.

"Nothing happened further, so no signing, no rejection or whatever so we just have to wait for that, it's completely fine, there's no rush in this situation."

Shortly after Klopp's comments were reported, Salah's agent took to Twitter to post seven laughing emojis.

Mo Salah's agent posted seven laughing emojis on Twitter after Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media Twitter/@RamyCol

The general consensus in the comments was that Issa was scoffing at Klopp's suggestion that Liverpool had done all they can in their contract talks with Salah.

Salah has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old leads the race for the Golden Boot by seven-goal margin, having scored 19 times this term.

Salah has also provided 10 assists - more than every other Premier League player except Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp was speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League trip to Brighton on Saturday.