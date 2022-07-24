Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Makes Barcelona Debut Wearing No.12 Jersey

Robert Lewandowski made his Barcelona debut in Las Vegas on Saturday night with the no.12 on his back.

The 33-year-old was named as a starter in the pre-season Clasico with Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium.

Poland captain Lewandowski had worn the no.9 for both club and country since 2011.

But upon his arrival from Bayern Munich earlier this week, he found Memphis Depay currently in possession of his favorite jersey.

Robert Lewandowski pictured wearing the no.12 on his Barcelona debut in July 2022

Barca have not yet officially announced what Lewandowski's squad number will be in the 2022/23 season, which would suggest that his time as the club's no.12 may only be temporary.

Indeed no.12 belonged to Martin Braithwaite last season and there has been no public communication about him giving it up.

Meanwhile, Depay has been linked with a possible transfer away from the Camp Nou this summer, which would make the task of granting Lewandowski no.9 status much simpler.

Many Barca fans will be keen for Lewandowski's squad number to be confirmed as soon as possible so that they can buy a jersey with his details printed on the back.

Demand for Lewandowski-printed jerseys has already been extremely high at the club's official store. So much so, that Barca ran out of the letter "W" this week.

