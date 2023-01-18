Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Formally" Interested In Buying Man United After Failing With Chelsea Takeover Bid

Ineos, the firm owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has confirmed its interest in buying Manchester United.

Ratcliffe first emerged as a possible candidate to buy the club in August when one of his spokespeople told The Times: "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer.

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

Three months later, the Glazer family issued a statement to declare that they were "commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club."

Manchester United could be set for a change of ownership in 2023 IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Phil Duncan

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, pictured at a game between Nice and PSG in 2019, is a candidate to buy United via his company, Ineos IMAGO/PanoramiC/Norbert Scanella

The Glazers have owned United since acquiring the club for $1.34 billion in 2005.

It is understood that they expect to make a significant profit when they sell.

Ratcliffe is currently worth $15.6b, according to Forbes.

This week, a statement from Ineos said that Ratcliffe's company had "formally put ourselves into the process" to buy United.

Ratcliffe is a boyhood United fan, having been born in Failsworth in Greater Manchester.

But he tried to buy Chelsea last year. That takeover bid failed as a consortium led by Todd Boehly eventually bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.