Skip to main content

World's Top 20 Richest Soccer Clubs Based On Revenue: Real Madrid 2nd, Barcelona 7th

Edition no.26 of the Deloitte Football Money League was published this week.

The Deloitte Football Money League is an annual report analyzing "the financial performance of clubs at the forefront of football."

The latest report listed the 20 clubs that had recorded the highest revenues during the 2021/22 season.

Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool were second and third respectively but the richest club based on overall income last season was Manchester City.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Eleven of the top 20 were English clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Leeds, Everton and Newcastle also making the list.

Richest Soccer Clubs Based On Revenue In 2021/22 Season

  1. Man City - £619.1m
  2. Real Madrid - £604.5m
  3. Liverpool - £594.3m
  4. Man United - £583.2m
  5. PSG - £554.0m
  6. Bayern Munich - £553.5m
  7. Barcelona 540.5m
  8. Chelsea - 481.3m
  9. Tottenham - £442.8
  10. Arsenal - £367.1m
  11. Juventus - £339.3m
  12. Atletico Madrid - £333.6m
  13. Borussia Dortmund - £302.2m
  14. Inter Milan - £261.2m
  15. West Ham - £255.1m
  16. AC Milan - £224.2m
  17. Leicester City - £213.6m
  18. Leeds - £189.2m
  19. Everton - £181m
  20. Newcastle - £179.8m
A general view from the outside of the Bernabeu on a Champions League night

Real Madrid brought in over £600 million in revenue during the 2021/22 season

In This Article (16)

Manchester City
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Liverpool
Manchester United
Manchester United
Barcelona
Barcelona
Chelsea
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
Arsenal
Juventus
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan
Inter Milan
West Ham United
West Ham United
AC Milan
AC Milan
Leicester City
Leicester City
Everton
Everton
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

A general view from the outside of the Bernabeu on a Champions League night
News

World's Top 20 Richest Soccer Clubs Based On Revenue: Real Madrid 2nd, Barcelona 7th

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured during a friendly game between PSG and a Saudi Pro League XI in January 2023
Watch

Watch All Nine Goals From Crazy Friendly Game Starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured after scoring his second goal against PSG for a Saudi Pro League XI in a friendly game in January 2023
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas pictured clashing during PSG's friendly game with a Saudi Pro League XI
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Punched In Face By Keylor Navas

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring from a free-kick for PSG against Nice in October 2022
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly

By Robert Summerscales
Anton Walkes pictured playing for Charlotte FC in October 2022
News

Charlotte FC Player Anton Walkes Dies Aged 25 After Boating Accident In Miami

By Robert Summerscales
A view of a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium after Ecuador's early goal against Qatar was disallowed by a VAR review
News

Huge VAR Change To Be Tested At FIFA Club World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
A TV camera operator at Lusail Stadium pictured filming the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France
News

FIFA World Cup Final Beat Super Bowl LVI By More Than One BILLION Viewers In TV Ratings

By Robert Summerscales
PSG forward Lionel Messi pictured in May 2022
Watch

How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal Live From Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales