Tottenham Hotspur Security Staff Stop Two Protesters From Tying Themselves To Goalposts

Three days after a pitch invader tied himself to a goalpost at Goodison Park, two more protesters tried and failed to imitate him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thursday's game between Everton and Newcastle was held up for around 10 minutes after a man wearing an orange tee-shirt connected his neck to a post using a zip tie.

That orange tee-shirt sported the message: "Just Stop Oil".

Similar tee-shirts were worn by a man and a woman who invaded the pitch during Sunday's game between Tottenham and West Ham.

But neither of them was able to fix themself to the goal frame before being caught and ejected by stadium security.

A woman is escorted away by security staff after attempting to stage a "Just Stop Oil' protest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A man is taken away by a security steward after invading the pitch during Tottenham vs West Ham

The interruption to the game was brief and it occurred early in the second half after the ball had gone out of play for a Spurs corner.

Spurs won the game 3-1 thanks to two Son Heung-min strikes and an own goal by Kurt Zouma.

Said Benrahma was also on the scoresheet.

The result saw Tottenham jump above Manchester United into fifth place in the Premier League table.

Spurs also moved three points clear of West Ham, who have played one game extra.

Tottenham are now within three points of Arsenal in fourth.

Everton keeper Asmir Begovic looks on at a protester who tied himself to his goalpost at Goodison Park

