Thirteen Players Leave Tottenham As Pierluigi Gollini Returns To Atalanta

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Thursday that goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has left the club following his season-long loan spell from Atalanta.

The 27-year-old joined Spurs last summer and made 10 appearances, albeit none in the Premier League.

Spurs had the option to make his deal permanent but did not exercise it as manager Antonio Conte is expected to replace him by signing Southampton keeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer.

At the same time as Gollini's exit was confirmed, Spurs also revealed the names of 12 youth players that are leaving the club this summer.

J'Neil Bennett, Kacper Kurylowicz, Dermi Lusala, Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Josh Oluwayemi, Tobi Omole and Isak Solberg are moving on at the end of their development contracts.

Meanwhile, Under 18 players Jez Davies, Jordan Hackett, Khalon Haysman, Renaldo Torraj and Oliver Turner have not been offered contracts following the conclusion of their scholarships.

Pierluigi Gollini pictured playing his final game for Tottenham Hotspur - in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in January 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

None of the junior players released had made a first-team appearance for Spurs.

The summer transfer window does not open until June 10 but Tottenham have already completed their first signing ahead of next season.

Croatia international Ivan Perisic signed a two-year contract with Spurs earlier this week.

The 33-year-old is likely to be used predominantly as a left wing-back, but he can also operate anywhere across the front three.