New Arsenal Signing Matt Turner Will Be 9th American Goalkeeper In Premier League History

Matt Turner will become the ninth goalkeeper from the United States to play in the Premier League later this year.

Turner, who is set to join Arsenal in the summer, will follow in the footsteps of Zack Steffen, Juergen Sommer, Kasey Keller, Tim Howard, Brad Friedel, Braz Guzan, Marcus Hahnemann and Ian Feuer.

News of Turner's future move to the Emirates Stadium broke last month, but it had not yet been fully formalized.

Arsenal have now completed the paperwork, according to the Daily Mail, who report that a £7.5m ($10.2m) transfer fee will be paid for the New England Revolution stopper.

Matt Turner pictured in action for the USMNT

Matt Turner pictured in action for the USMNT in a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina

It is also claimed that Turner will likely be Arsenal's no.2 keeper to begin with as Bernd Leno, who is the current understudy to no.1 Aaron Ramsdale, is expected to leave.

Turner joined New England Revolution in 2016 when he joined from Jersey Express following a college career with Fairfield Stags.

He is a 16-time USA international, whose most recent appearance for the national team came against Honduras in sub-zero Minnesota conditions.

Matt Turner pictured in action for the USMNT
New Arsenal Signing Matt Turner Will Be 9th American Goalkeeper In EPL History

