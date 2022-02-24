Reports: Cesar Azpilicueta Offered Barcelona Contract As Chelsea Are Linked With Wing Duo

Chelsea are gearing up for what looks set to be a busy summer of transfer activity.

Three of Chelsea's first-team defenders - Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen - could leave for free when their current contracts expire in June.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on Azpilicueta, 32, and Christensen, 25.

According to SPORT, Barca have offered Azpilicueta a two-year contract but their move for Christensen is at a less advanced stage.

It would hurt Chelsea to lose two star men on free transfers but they could offset that pain by signing a big name on a similar deal.

Cesar Azpilicueta pictured shielding the ball from Lionel Messi during a game between Chelsea and Barcelona in 2018 IMAGO/Ulmer

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign 24-year-old Barca winger Ousmane Dembele for nothing, as reported by 90min.com.

Another report by SPORT claims Chelsea will go all-out to land Dembele, who cost Barca more than €100m when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Dembele is not the only winger said to be on Chelsea's radar.

Former Arsenal starlet Serge Gnabry, 26, has less than 18 months left on his contract at Bayern Munich and talks have reportedly stalled over a new deal. This has put Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham on red alert, according to talkSPORT.

Gnabry only made 10 Premier League appearances for Arsenal after arriving as a 16-year-old. He also endured a morale-sapping six months on loan at West Brom in 2015, during which he was only given 12 minutes of top-flight game time.

Serge Gnabry pictured in action for Arsenal against Coventry City back in 2014 IMAGO/Colorsport/Andrew Cowie

But a 2016 departure to Germany saw Gnabry's potential unleashed and his career took off.

After scoring 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga games for Werder Bremen, Bayern came calling just a year later.

They loaned him out to Hoffenheim, where he scored 10 times in 20 starts, before breaking into the Bayern first-team in the following campaign.

Gnabry has won 10 team trophies with Bayern, including three Bundesliga titles and the 2019/20 Champions League.

His most memorable performance to date came in that triumphant Champions League campaign when he scored foul goals in a 7-2 win at Tottenham.

Dembele has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 79 La Liga appearances for Barca. But his biggest career achievement is winning the World Cup with France.

He played four games at Russia 2018 but did not feature in the final.