Report: Five Goalkeepers On Barcelona Shortlist

Leeds United's Illan Meslier is reportedly one of five goalkeepers Barcelona have identified as they look to recruit a new back-up to Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Dutch stopper Ter Stegen, 29, has started 20 of Barcelona's first 22 games in La Liga this season, with 32-year-old Brazilan Neto filling in for the other two matches.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are keen to replace Neto at the end of the season with someone who commands slightly lower wages.

Neto moved to the Nou Camp from Valencia for a transfer fee of €26m in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport, and he has just under 18 months left on his current contract.

But Barca are apparently keen for him to leave a year before his deal is up.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier watches on during his side's game at Everton in February 2022

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier (pictured) is said to be on Barcelona's shortlist as they look to replace Neto

In addition to Meslier, Mundo Deportivo name Fiorentina's Bartlomiej Dragowski, Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, Genk's Maarten Vandevoordt and Alban Lafont from Nantes as the candidates on Barca's shortlist.

The report makes it clear that Barca have complete faith in their current first-choice keeper, so whoever they were to bring in would have to be happy warming the bench.

Meslier, 21, has been one of the busiest goalkeepers in the Premier League this season.

The Leeds starlet has made 80 saves, which is more than every other Premier League keeper other than Manchester United's David de Gea.

In addition to being a fine shot-stopper, Meslier is very comfortable with his feet - an important attribute for a Barca keeper, considering their style of play.

