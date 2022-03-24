Skip to main content

Watch Barcelona Star Alexia Putellas Replicate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Lob Against Real Madrid

Sunday's Clasico was full of magic moments for Barcelona as they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the cherry on top of the cake with a left-footed lob over Real keeper Thibaut Courtois to complete the scoring.

That was Aubameyang's second goal of the night.

Real hosted Barca again two days later when their women's team met in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas emulated Aubameyang's achievement with two goals as Barca won 3-1 in Madrid.

Like Aubameyang, Putellas scored the final goal of the game with a left-footed chip.

Pictures of Aubameyang and Putellas placed side by side have since gone viral on social media.

The similarity between the two impressive finishes is striking.

Putellas and Co will host the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final on March 30.

Real will go into that game as massive underdogs because Barca Femeni are on a winning run that stretches back to August.

They also beat Real 5-0 at home in La Liga earlier this month.

Alexia Putellas chips the ball to score for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League
By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
