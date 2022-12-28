Skip to main content

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid

Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes by beating Bournemouth 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead on 16 minutes when he tapped in at the far post following a cross from Raheem Sterling.

Havertz then teed up Mason Mount to score Chelsea's second goal from the outside of the penalty area eight minutes later.

The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.

But it was not all good news for the Blues as Reece James suffered a recurrence of the knee injury that had seen him miss the World Cup.

James left the field in the 53rd minute after asking to be substituted.

By Robert Summerscales
