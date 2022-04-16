Watch All 5 Goals After Liverpool Beat Man City At Wembley To Reach 1st FA Cup Final In 10 Years

Liverpool are FA Cup finalists for the first time since 2012 after beating Manchester City 3-2 in a Wembley classic.

Six days after the two modern day rivals produced a 2-2 draw in the Premier League, they did battle at England's national stadium in an FA Cup semi-final.

City had been the more dominant side in their EPL clash, but Liverpool were the much stronger team in the first half on Saturday.

The Reds took the lead after just nine minutes when Ibrahima Konate headed home from an Andy Robertson corner kick.

Konate had not scored in his first 19 games since joining Liverpool in July, but he has now netted in three consecutive matches.

Liverpool's second goal was the result of brilliant pressing by Sadio Mane, coupled with hesitancy from Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen.

USMNT goalkeeper Steffen dallied in possession inside his own six yard box and Mane charged at him before slide-tackling the ball into the net.

Mane scored again to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead before half-time.

His second goal came from a brilliant volley after a chipped assist from Thiago Alcantara.

City needed a miracle.

They got an early goal in the second half to give them hope.

Gabriel Jesus turned Fabinho inside out before teeing up Jack Grealish to make it 3-1 on 47 minutes.

Liverpool continued to threaten at the other end and it was almost 4-1 but Mo Salah found the wrong side of the netting from a big chance.

Salah has now gone eight games without scoring for club and country.

Liverpool were forced to endure a nervy finale after Bernardo Silva pulled another goal back in the 90th minute.

Bernardo tapped in from close range after Alisson had parried a low shot by Riyad Mahrez.

City produced three more efforts on goal in added time.

But Liverpool held on to book their place in the final on May 14.