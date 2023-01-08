Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Stunning FA Cup Free-Kick Against Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick in Sunday's FA Cup third round game between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The City winger has now scored three times against Chelsea this season.

Watch his latest strike below.

Riyad Mahrez pictured jumping in the air after scoring a brilliant free-kick goal for Manchester City against Chelsea IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Mahrez had scored City's winning goal in a 1-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge just three days earlier.

The Algerian winger was also on target against Chelsea in November when another fine free-kick helped City win 2-0 in the EFL Cup.

Mahrez's goal on Sunday arrived in the 23rd minute.

It was swiftly followed by two more in the first half as a Julian Alvarez penalty and a Phil Foden tap-in put City in total control.