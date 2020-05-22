InsideTheDodgers
New: Landing Page to All 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

Howard Cole

Chris Taylor with one of the greatest catches in Dodgers history. He's landing, this is a landing page. Get it? #Groan.

Sorry about that, Chief. Whatever, we thought you'd find this handy. Included are links to every piece in each of the six SI Inside the Dodgers series, all in one place. That's player projections, our "Between Three Palms" video talk show (semi-dormant up to this point in the shutdown, but about to take off again imminently), book excerpts, "Little Ditties," interviews and prospect watch, if you're scoring.

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return every so often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Here ya go:

2020 Dodgers Player Projections:

Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Max Muncy, Jimmy Nelson, David Price, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner.

“Between Three Palms” video talk series:

"Battle of the Dodgers Beards," “Hoping and Praying,” "State of the Dodgers Union," "You Betts Yours Life," "The Worrier," "Who's on the Bump," The Astroisks," and "The Pilot."

Book Excerpts:

The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife.

The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale 1966 Million-Dollar Contract Holdout

Hall of Name: Baseball's Most Magnificent Monikers from 'The Only Nolan' to 'Van Lingle Mungo' and More

Issei Baseball: The Story of the First Japanese American Baseball Players

The Fight of Their Lives: How Juan Marichal and John Roseboro Turned Baseball's Ugliest Brawl into a Story of Forgiveness and Redemption

Little Ditty videos, set to music: Willie Davis, Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy, Yasiel Puig and Chris Taylor. And yes, the little ditty name is a nod to John Mellancamp.

Interviews from Camelback Ranch: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Kody Hoese, Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot, Zach Reks and Jordan Sheffield and Logan Salow.

Prospect Watch:

Michael Busch, Gerardo Carrillo, Leo Crawford, Omar Estevez, Brusdar Graterol, Josiah Gray, Victor Gonzalez, Zach McKinstry, DJ Peters, Keibert Ruiz, Cristian Santana, Cody Thomas, Edwin Uceta, Miguel Vargas and Mitchell White.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Best Guess on Dodgers Shortened Season Opening Day Roster

I'm especially intrigued by Edwin Rios, who is a real-deal stick. He hit .270/.340/.575, with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs in what I believe were his final 393 minor league at bats at Oklahoma City last year, he hit .277/.393/.617 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 47 Los Angeles at bats and was at .296/.367/.444, with one and six in exhibition action prior to the shutdown.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

History: 2 Trades in 1 Day Nets Dodgers Tommy John and Frank Robinson, Costs Dick Allen

One was the proverbial good trade for both teams, the other led to a blockbuster the following winter.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Video: Predicting Dodgers 2020 Opening Day Roster

Notice how I stuck the "2020" in there, did ya? That's because I am hopeful. I hope that MLB can work out its differences with the MLBPA, I hope that what looks to be a thorough set of COVID-19-related health standards will do the trick, and I hope we will have baseball by the Fourth of July. But I am not predicting any such thing.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Named Finalist For ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in Recognition of the Dodgers Foundation

This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports. All nominees will be featured in ESPN studio shows the week of June 15 and the winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on air on June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Howard Cole

5 Greatest Number 1 Overall Picks in MLB Draft History

Honorable Mention: Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Justin Upton, Gerrit Cole, Adrian Gonzalez, David Price, B.J. Surhoff, Darryl Strawberry.

Paul Banks

The Los Angeles Browns? It Almost Happened, in 1942

Did you know that the St. Louis Browns almost moved to Los Angeles in 1942? You're one up from me if you did. And I thought I knew everything about Los Angeles Dodgers history. Of course, this isn't Dodgers history, and had the Browns made the move - and they were oh-so-close - well, imagine how different all our lives would be.

Howard Cole

Ericmonson

Dodgers to Hold Inaugural Zoom Party en Español Thursday

Thursday at 6:00 p.m. PT, featuring current players Kiké Hernández, Julio Urías, Brusdar Graterol and Edwin Ríos, former Dodgers Adrián González and Fernando Valenzuela as well as broadcasters Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo, Pepe Yñiguez and Jorge Jarrín.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Edwin Uceta

Uceta’s 2019 campaign was especially impressive. He began the year at Rancho, making 10 starts, with a 4-0 record, a 2.15 ERA, 1.252 WHIP, 16 BB and 65 Ks in 50 1/3 IP. Promoted to the Double-Tulsa Drillers, Uceta pitched in 16 games (14 starts), going 7-2, with 3.21, 1.301, with 33 BB and 76 in 73. All told, we’re talking an 11-2 record and a second-in-the-Dodgers’ system a 2.77 ERA and 141 strikeouts.

Jake Reiner

Five Players Dodgers Might Take with 29th Pick in MLB Draft

Since Andrew Friedman took over as president of baseball operations in 2014, seven of L.A.'s nine first round picks came from the college ranks.

Paul Banks

Book Excerpt: The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife

With the sixth installment of our book excerpt series, we are proud to highlight the volume that everyone is talking about, "The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife," by Brad Balukjian, published in April by University of Nebraska Press.

Howard Cole