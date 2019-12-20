New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo sounded off on an off season for the team that may lead to him being in the bullpen once again for the 2020 season.

Lugo said he was "disappointed" after being under the impression the fifth spot in the starting rotation would be his to lose during Spring Training next year.

Lugo is still motivated to become an "ace" for a Major League Baseball team, whether it be at the friendly confines of Citi Field or not.

Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen has made a concerted effort this off season to improve the New York Mets starting rotation. Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha in addition to 2016 CY Young Award winner Rick Porcello have caused the team's starting rotation to become much deeper than it was just one month ago.

Robert Gsellman and Lugo will also be in the running to be the Mets fifth starter in 2020.

Lugo spoke to the NY Post regarding his feelings on an off season that has seen him destined for another season spent mostly in the bullpen.

“I’m going to come in and show them that I somehow prepared over the off season for what my goals for spring were and hopefully I can stretch out a little bit, but I understand what’s going on,” Lugo said. “I’m going to keep working at what I want and that’s the way I’m going to approach it.”

Lugo has shown that he has the makings to be a successful starter. In 2017, Lugo made 17 starts for the Mets and went 7-5 with a 4.71 E.R.A.

The crux of Lugo's argument to become a starter is that it is unfair to categorize him as merely a pitcher that is too valuable to move over to the Mets starting rotation. Instead, his argument is that he is a really good pitcher and will be valuable regardless of what capacity he will end up pitching with for the 'Amazin's' in 2020 and beyond.

“If you put deGrom in the bullpen, he’s going to be dominant,” Lugo said. “If you put another starter there, he’s going to be dominant. If you do well enough over time then hopefully you get a starting job, because that’s where your aces are and that’s what I’m gunning for, to be an ace.”

While Lugo will still have an opportunity to earn the team's fifth starter in 2020, with Van Wagenen's moves this off season his chances are looking more and more bleak by the day.