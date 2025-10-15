Former Coach Reveals Reds Ownership Made Surprising Move During COVID
The Cincinnati Reds ownership group, the Castellinis, catch a lot of heat from fans, including me at times.
However, when I had the chance to interview former Reds Pitching Director Kyle Boddy on Tuesday, he told a story that many of the fans or I had never heard before regarding the Castellinis.
In June of 2020, Major League Baseball announced that the minor league season would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teams during this time laid off coaches and took away stipends from minor league players. The Reds were one of the few teams that did not.
"The Reds chose to pay the minor league players' stipend during COVID before almost any organization, and they didn't fire any coaches," Boddy told me. "Many other organizations worth much more than the Reds fired coaches, furloughed them, got out of the contracts, and they just didn't do that...I always like telling that story because the Castellinis were always supportive of our coaches and scouts."
While fans get frustrated because of the budget constraints around the Major League squad, it was cool to hear about a behind-the-scenes gesture that didn't get much public attention.
"All I can say is how the Castellinis treated me and my coaches, and to say I have no complaints, I would be underselling it considerably. What they did for my coaches and players, I didn't ask for any of it. They just did it. Honestly, I asked for something much less, and they exceeded it."
You can listen to our whole interview with Boddy below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast