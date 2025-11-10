Cincinnati Reds Pitching Prospect Has Breakout Season; Added to 40-Man Roster
Jose Franco put together a really good season in 2025. Pitching in both Double-A and Triple-A, Franco finished with a 10-4 record with a 3.11 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.
The Cincinnati Reds signed Franco to a contract on October 16, 2018. He made his debut with the organization in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, going 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA in 14 starts. Batters hit .239 against him, and he struck out 59 in 57 1/3 innings, walking only 14. Unfortunately for him, and frankly, everyone, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the Minor League season in 2020, halting his development. Some notable names in the same International Free Agency signing class: Luis Mey and Elly De La Cruz.
Franco made his United States debut with the Daytona Tortugas in 2021. He struggled, going 2-5 with a 6.71 ERA in 19 games, 11 of those being starts. His biggest issue that season was his lack of command. He walked 55 percent of the batters he faced. He pitched in Daytona for three seasons, finishing with a 4-11 record, 5.11 ERA, 12.1 strikeouts per nine, and a 4.9 walk per nine.
He missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. Once he rehabbed, he was promoted to High-A Dayton to start 2024. In Dayton, he struck out 9.4 per nine and lowered his walks to 3.3 per nine in 14 starts. His ERA was below four, finishing at 3.45 with a 1-3 record.
In 2025, he began to put it together. In 14 games in Double-A Chattanooga, the 24-year-old went 7-2 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, .194 batting average against, and 10.1 strikeouts per nine. He was promoted to Triple-A Louisville in June.
In Louisville, the right-hander pitched in 17 games, 14 of which were starts. He went 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA, a .228 batting average against him, a 1.38 WHIP, striking out 9.1 per nine innings, and walking 4.9 per nine innings. Walks have been an issue throughout his career, as his career walks per nine innings are 4.1.
Franco has swing-and-miss stuff; it’s his command that needs the most work. His fastball is big, reaching the upper 90s, peaking at around 98-99. He has a lively slider as his putaway pitch.
Franco's contract was selected by the Reds, adding him to their 40-man roster. He will have an opportunity to pitch for a Major League roster spot coming out of spring training.
