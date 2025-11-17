Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Hired by Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are hiring former Cincinnati Reds infielder Miguel Cairo as their infield coach, reports Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

The 51-year-old took over as the Washington Nationals' interim manager in July after Davey Martinez was fired. The Nationals went 29-43 after Cairo took over.

The former infielder played for the Reds from 2010 to 2012, slashing .254/.309/.378 with 44 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

Cairo was a true utility player. Throughout his career, he played first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field.

The veteran made his Major League debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on April 17, 1996, when he was just 21 years old. He went 1-4 against the California Angels. He played his last game on October 3, 2012, with the Cincinnati Reds, going 0-2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cairo had a fantastic career, playing for nine different teams in his 17-year MLB career.

