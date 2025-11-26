Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Signs Major League Deal With Rays

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley signed a Major League deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Rays had claimed Fraley, but designated him for assignment last week.

The 30-year-old was with the Reds from 2022 to 2025 after coming over from the Seattle Mariners in the Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez deal.

In four seasons with Cincinnati, Fraley slashed .260/.336/.421 with 94 extra-base hits in 362 games. He played all three outfield spots for the Reds.

The Reds released Fraley in August because he wasn't getting much playing time after Noelvi Marte moved to right field.

“There's some conversations with agents and stuff that are probably not for this room, but they happen,” Reds manager Terry Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

The veteran was drafted by the Rays in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.

He made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners on August 21, 2019,= against the Rays, going 0-3.

