MLB Analyst Reveals Reds' Biggest Offseason Need

The Winter Meetings are officially underway and this is the week we usually see a bunch of free agent signings and trades start to happen.

MLB.com picked each team's biggest need entering the Winter Meetings. For the Reds, it was to nobody's surprise, a big bat.

"Despite playing in the smaller confines of Great American Ball Park, the Reds' offense was ranked 21st in homers and 19th in OPS during the 2025 season," Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon wrote.

"Their No. 3 hitter in the lineup, All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, led the team with only 22 homers, including four after the All-Star break while he was getting a steady diet of offspeed pitches. De La Cruz lacked a consistent power bat in the cleanup spot to protect him and lengthen the Cincinnati lineup. While someone like Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso might seem financially out of the question, the Reds need someone who can add power and punch to their order."

I agree with Sheldon. Now that Emilio Pagan re-signed with Cincinnati, the Reds need to be aggressive and find a difference maker that they can insert in the lineup every day.

They have been linked to Kyle Schwarber, who would be a perfect fit for this. I also wouldn't be surprised to see the Reds make a trade or two this offseason.

You can see each team's biggest need here.

