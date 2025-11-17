Reds Closer Emilio Pagán Generating Buzz; Nick Krall Talks Potential Return

Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagan is officially a free agent and he's drawing interest from at least 10 teams, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Pagan is coming off a fantastic season with Cincinnati, pitching in a career-high 70 games, while saving a career-high 32 games with an ERA of just 2.88.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke about Pagan and addressed the possibility of bringing him back in a new contract.

“I don’t want to say yes or no. I don’t know,” Krall said. “I loved Emilio. He was great for our club. I would absolutely be open to bringing him back. It just depends on how everything fits together.”

The veteran reliever is expected to get 2 years, $22 million in free agency, according to ESPN.

"Pagan's fastball velocity spiked last season from 94.6 to 95.8 mph, and that helped both his fastball and splitter (his two most-used pitches) be much more effective," ESPN wrote. "He gives up a lot of flyballs, which makes him susceptible to home run problems, but also collects whiffs and popups in the interim. There should be plenty of multiyear interest, despite his age."

The Reds have also shown interest in former Brewers and Yankees closer Devin Williams. If they don't re-sign Pagan, they will need someone to take over their closer role.

