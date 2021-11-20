Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Injury Update: Dallas Mavericks 'Hopeful' That Luka Doncic Can Return Against Clippers
    Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has missed the team's previous two games with left knee and ankle sprains, but the Mavs are hopeful he can return for their upcoming games against the LA Clippers. After dropping their last two games to the Phoenix Suns, Dallas is set to face the Clippers in consecutive games in Staples Center on Sunday and Tuesday.

    ESPN reported that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said he and the team are hopeful that Doncic can play on Sunday against the Clippers. There is obviously a lot of history between Luka and the Clippers, with the two sides facing off consecutive years in the playoffs. While the Clippers defeated Dallas in both of those years, Luka was simply dominant.

    In last year's first-round matchup between the Clippers and Mavericks, Luka averaged 35.7 PPG, 10.3 APG, and 7.9 RPG. He was outclassed by Kawhi, who was ultimately better down the stretch of those last few crucial games; however, Luka left no doubt that he is the future of this league.

    After dropping consecutive games with Luka sidelined, the Mavericks currently sit at 9-6, just a half game above the Clippers in the Western Conference standings. While it is still just November, the NBA's emphasis on reducing travel has created several of these mini series that often go a long way towards determining the season series between two teams. There is no question that Sunday and Tuesday between the Clippers and Mavericks will have bug implications on the Western Conference's playoff picture.

