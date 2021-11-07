Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against the Browns

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 6-3 on the season.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday in the Battle of Ohio at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    Offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji will make his 2021 debut. The 23-year-old suffered a pectoral injury in May, but is 100% healthy and has impressed coaches in recent weeks. 

    Will Adeniji play on offense? Could he start at right guard? 

    Rookie Jackson Carman didn't finish last week's game against the Jets due to a back injury, but he's healthy and active. 

    Don't be shocked if Adeniji gets reps early in Sunday's game, even with Carman available. 

    Trenton Irwin, Auden Tate, Vernon Hargreaves III, Fred Johnson and Cam Sample are inactive for Sunday's game. 

    Tate (thigh) and Sample (knee, illness) were both limited participants in practice this week. 

    Rookie Tyler Shelvin is active for the first time this season. The move makes sense due to the Browns' rushing attack. 

    Shelvin is listed at 6-2, 350 pounds. He may not play much, but he gives them an extra body to put in the middle of their defensive line. 

