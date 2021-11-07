Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against the Browns

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 6-3 on the season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday in the Battle of Ohio at Paul Brown Stadium.

Offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji will make his 2021 debut. The 23-year-old suffered a pectoral injury in May, but is 100% healthy and has impressed coaches in recent weeks.

Will Adeniji play on offense? Could he start at right guard?

Rookie Jackson Carman didn't finish last week's game against the Jets due to a back injury, but he's healthy and active.

Don't be shocked if Adeniji gets reps early in Sunday's game, even with Carman available.

Trenton Irwin, Auden Tate, Vernon Hargreaves III, Fred Johnson and Cam Sample are inactive for Sunday's game.

Tate (thigh) and Sample (knee, illness) were both limited participants in practice this week.

Rookie Tyler Shelvin is active for the first time this season. The move makes sense due to the Browns' rushing attack.

Shelvin is listed at 6-2, 350 pounds. He may not play much, but he gives them an extra body to put in the middle of their defensive line.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook