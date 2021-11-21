Halftime Observations: Bengals Lead Raiders 10-6 in Las Vegas

The Bengals got off to a slow start on Sunday against the Raiders, but they're still in position to snap their two-game losing streak.

Cincinnati has a 10-6 halftime lead in Las Vegas, following Joe Mixon's touchdown run in the second quarter.

Here are some halftime observations:

Mr. 4K

Mixon topped the 4,000 career yard rushing mark early in the first quarter. The 25-year-old hasn't found much running room in the first half, but he did rack up another touchdown and became the sixth running back in team history to run for 4,000 yards. He's scored a touchdown in four consecutive games.

Boyd's Back

Tyler Boyd is leading the Bengals in receiving. He has five receptions for 42 yards, including multiple key receptions on third down.

After a quiet couple of games, it looks like the Bengals' most established receiver is back in sync with Joe Burrow.

QB1

Speaking of Burrow, his day got off to a rocky start with a sack fumble on the Bengals' first possession. The 24-year-old quickly bounced back.

It hasn't always been pretty for Burrow, but he's completed 12-of-18 passes for 78 yards. He's staying patient and taking what the Raiders are giving him. The big plays should come, especially if he doesn't force it deep downfield.

The Raiders sacked Burrow twice and hit him another four times in the first half.

The young quarterback was limping on the Bengals' final possession of the half after he was sacked for an 11-yard loss. He appeared to be OK and should be under center at the start of the second half.

Watch Highlights From the First Half Here

The Bengals Will Win If...

This offense gets in sync. They have 10 points, but both of their scoring drives were aided by untimely Raiders' penalties.

They desperately need to be more consistent in the second half.

The good news is the defense appears to have rebounded after two ugly games. Holding the Raiders to just six points is a big win, especially because Las Vegas had great field position on their first possession following Burrow's fumble. Cincinnati held strong and forced a field goal.

The Bengals need to get moving against the Raiders' Cover 3 defense because Las Vegas will likely get Darren Waller going in the second half.

We should see a lot more scoring from both teams in the final 3

