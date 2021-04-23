Andrew Whitwoth Hung Out With Joe Burrow in Los Angeles: 'He's a Special Young Man'

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth is still playing at a high level, even though he turned 39-years-old in December.

The Los Angeles Rams lineman will return for a 16th season in 2021. Whitworth has been extremely durable throughout his career, but the injury bug bit him last season.

He suffered a knee injury in Week 9 that nearly forced him to miss the rest of year. He was able to return for the Rams postseason run.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered his season-ending knee injury a few weeks after Whitworth's. The two stars hung out in Los Angeles in December.

"Love Joe. I got a chance to spend some time with him after he got injured and I was injured as well," Whitworth said on Dave Lapham's new podcast. "Torn my PCL and MCL in Week 9 and then he got hurt a couple weeks later and was out in L.A. after surgery. We got a chance to actually meet up on NFL Sunday and watch some games at my house both laid up in our crutches. It was good to visit and good to get a chance to get to know him just cause we have some similarities throughout our career. He's a special young man. I can't wait to watch him grow and mature and be who he's going to be. It's going to be really, really special. He's got a special mentality about him that just jumps off at you in the first bit of conversation with him."

It isn't surprising to see Burrow and Whitworth click. They're both former LSU stars. They were both drafted by the Bengals. It was probably good for Burrow to be around a veteran like Whitworth.

Listen to Lapham's entire conversation with Whitworth below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

The Bengals' New Jersey Numbers Are Here!

Look: Bengals Win Total For 2021 Season Released

Bengals Players React to New Uniforms: "My Mind Was Blown"

Watch: Bengals Explain Key Details About New Uniforms

Joe Burrow Chimes in on Bengals' New Uniforms

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled

The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook