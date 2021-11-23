Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Bengals Move Up, Labeled 'Darkhorse Contender' in Latest Power Rankings

    Cincinnati is 6-4 this season.
    The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season. Cincinnati is currently the fifth seed in the AFC. 

    Their win in Las Vegas snapped a two-game losing streak. 

    They received a big boost in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. The Bengals moved up from 13th to 10th and were labeled one of three "darkhouse contenders." 

    "The Bengals’ fast start was as much their sound, solid defense as it was Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase," Gary Gramling wrote. "And in back-to-back losses preceding their bye week that defense struggled to get people on the ground. Sunday’s win in Vegas looked much more like the team that started 5–2."

    The Browns and Ravens are the other two "darkhorse contenders" in the rankings. Meanwhile the Steelers are ranked 20th.

    Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday. Check out SI's complete Week 12 power rankings here.

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks toward the sideline during a TV timeout in the second quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Bengals led 10-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Detroit Lions Week 6
