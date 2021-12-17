Skip to main content
    Bengals Release Drue Chrisman, Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Cincinnati is dealing with multiple injuries at cornerback.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed cornerback John Brannon to the practice squad after he worked out for the team on Friday. 

    They released punter Drue Chrisman to make room on the practice squad.. 

    Brannon is a first-year player out of Western Carolina University. He's spent time with the Chargers and Panthers. He's appeared in one career game.  

    With Chidobe Awuzie out and multiple cornerbacks dealing with illnesses, the Bengals needed to bolster their secondary ahead of Sunday's game in Denver. 

    Aug 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) and defensive back John Brannon (38) defend against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel (18) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
