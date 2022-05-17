Skip to main content

Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Officially Open for 2022

Season ticket holders can vote for two of the 15 nominees.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially opened Ring of Honor voting on Tuesday. 

Season ticket holders can select two former players to be inducted this year. Voting starts on Tuesday and lasts until June 10. 

Last year the Bengals inducted Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley into the inaugural class. Season ticket holders will be able to vote for two of 15 candidates that were on the ballot last season. 

The voting process factors in membership tenure with the Bengals. The induction ceremony will take place during a home game this season. Check out all 15 nominees below. 

2022 BENGALS RING OF HONOR NOMINEES

Willie Anderson

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Isaac Curtis

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

