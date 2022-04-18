Browns Sign Denzel Ward to Record Extension, Star Corner Has Played Well Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Browns are signing cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 24-year-old is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed.
Ward has established himself as one of the leagues best cornerbacks. The Browns picked him with the fourth overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.
He's also been a thorn in the Bengals' side. Ward has 31 tackles (two for loss), three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two touchdowns in seven games against Cincinnati.
The Browns are 6-1 in those games. Ward had a pick-six in the red zone last year that completely changed the game in Week 9. Cleveland went on to beat Cincinnati 41-16.
