CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi could be reuniting with C.J. Uzomah in the near future.

The veteran spent the past two days visiting the New York Jets according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ogunjobi agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears in March, but he failed his physical.

"Me and Larry talk to each other all the time," Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader said on Tuesday. "It’s one of those situations you feel like your life is going to change and, boy, does your life change. We pray together. We talk to each other. He knows I always have his back. I’m just praying for him. I’ve always had his back. I’ve watched him grow as a player. It’s very unfortunate the situation happened. When I saw it, it really pissed me off."

Ogunjobi remained a free agent following the failed physical. He had 49 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games for the Bengals last season.

Now it looks like he could join a Jets team that beat the Bengals in 2021. The two teams are scheduled to play again this season in New York.

