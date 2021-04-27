National Analyst Hearing Mixed Messages About Bengals' Fifth Pick in 2021 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2021 NFL Draft is just two days away, which means the Bengals have to make up their minds about the fifth pick.
Will it be Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase? ESPN's Todd McShay heard Sewell was the favorite to be the pick and wrote as much on Monday morning, but that changed during his appearance on the Ryen Russillo podcast.
"Cincinnati's going to be really interesting at No. 5. I've heard two sides of it and I don't know what to believe," McShay said. "I've heard that Ja'Marr Chase, the LSU receiver who set an single-season record for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2019 when he was paired up with Joe Burrow could be the pick there, but I've also heard some people say that they think Penei Sewell the left tackle from Oregon is gonna be the pick. So it kinda goes back and forth. I heard Sewell for a long time, but then this weekend I talked to a couple of people that really believe that Chase could be the pick to make Joe Burrow happy."
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Bengals take Chase. NFL insider Malik Wright has said for weeks that Cincinnati was leaning in that direction.
The Bengals have two great options at No. 5 and they both fill major voids on their current roster. Sewell would likely be their starting right guard on day one. Chase would step in and become the downfield threat they were missing on offense last season.
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5
Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate
OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2
Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft
Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
The Bengals' New Jersey Numbers Are Here!
Look: Bengals Win Total For 2021 Season Released
Bengals Players React to New Uniforms: "My Mind Was Blown"
Watch: Bengals Explain Key Details About New Uniforms
Joe Burrow Chimes in on Bengals' New Uniforms
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled
The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle
Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings
How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery
NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase
Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?
Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy
How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?
Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick
Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft
Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow
NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals