Three Bold Predictions for the Bengals 2021 Schedule

The 17-game schedule will be revealed on Wednesday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals start the 2021 season against the Vikings at home.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night. The Bengals and the other 31 teams will play 17 games this season.

Here are three bold predictions for Cincinnati's schedule.

Primetime Games

The Bengals have only won six games over the past two seasons, but that isn't going to stop them from getting their fair share of the national spotlight. Look for Cincinnati to be featured in at least three primetime games in 2021.

Joe Burrow is a star. People want to see him play. Mix in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon and there's no reason why the Bengals won't get the attention of a national audience.

Look for Cincinnati to have one Sunday night, one Monday night and one Thursday night matchup in 2021.

Battle of Ohio Relevant Again

The Browns might've swept the Bengals in 2020, but the Burrow vs. Baker (Mayfield) matchup delivered in both games. First, Cleveland took down Cincinnati 35-30 in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. Then, the Browns beat the Bengals 37-34 in the closing seconds in Week 7.

The Battle of Ohio is relevant again for the first time in decades. Look for the NFL to put Baker Mayfield in primetime against Burrow for a second consecutive season. A Sunday or Monday night matchup at Paul Brown Stadium feels right.

Young Quarterbacks Early

Don't be shocked if the Bengals play the Jaguars and the Jets early in the 2021 season. Jacksonville and New York could be two of the worst teams in the NFL.

Matching up the 2021 No. 1 pick in Trevor Lawrence against Burrow, who was taken first in the 2020 NFL Draft has plenty of appeal.

The interest level drops if one or both teams are on the wrong side of .500. Rather than risking it, look for the NFL to schedule Bengals-Jaguars during the first half of the 2021 season.

The same could be said for the Jets, who took BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in last month's draft.

Let Burrow face the young quarterbacks early in the season and then he can go up against Pat Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and company later in the year.

Check out the complete list of the Bengals' opponents in 2021 below.

HOME: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers.

AWAY: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets.

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Watch: Tee Higgins Working Out With Adam "Pacman" Jones

Justin Jefferson Brutally Honest About Joe Burrow vs Kirk Cousins

Bengals Bringing in Former Arkansas Tight End for Rookie Minicamp Tryout

Former Pro Bowl RG Trai Turner Reportedly Has Reasonable Asking Price

New Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Could Be a Problem For Opposing QBs

Chad Johnson Refused to Fight Adam "Pacman" Jones in Boxing Match

LOOK: Check out All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks in Their New Uniforms

Bengals Expressing Interest in Free Agent Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook

NFL Insider on Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase: "They Better Be Right"

Locked on Bengals: Paul Alexander Discusses His Work With Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"

AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson

Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most

One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season

Analyst Names Bengals' Best and Worst Draft Picks

Chad Johnson is Getting in the Ring

Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase

The Lions Tried to Trade Up With the Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Should the Bengals Make a Run at Pro Bowl Tackle Charles Leno?

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

A Closer Look at the Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase Over Penei Sewell

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

Draft Grades Are In: Here's What the National Media is Saying About the Bengals

A Three Down Look at All Seven Bengals Day 3 Draft Picks

Track EVERY Bengals Undrafted Free Agent Signing Here

Chris Evans Worked on 'The Mixon' At Michigan

Bengals Add Giovani Bernard Replacement at Running Back

Watch: New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Made One of the Best Kicks Ever

LSU Reunion: Bengals Take BIG Tyler Shelvin in Round Four

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush With Cam Sample in Fourth Round

Former Bengals Coach Has HIGH Praise for Jackson Carman

Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook