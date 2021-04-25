Three Teams Have Their Eye on Penei Sewell Just in Case Bengals Pass on Him With Fifth Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been connected to Penei Sewell for months, but what happens if they don't take the Oregon offensive lineman with the fifth pick?
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Panthers will seriously consider him at No. 8.
"If Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is there, they also really like him so they could either take him or trade him back with some other teams that have done a lot of research on him like the Giants at 11 or the Chargers at 13," Fowler said.
If the Bengals pass on Sewell, then he could fall out of the top 10. The Dolphins are expected to take a playmaker at No. 6. The Lions could also use an offensive weapon with the seventh selection.
The Panthers could go multiple different routes at No. 8 and the Broncos would love to find their quarterback of the future with the ninth pick.
The Cowboys need help on defense, but they'd have to be tempted to take Sewell if he was available at No. 10.
Sewell's floor is probably 13 to the Chargers. While it may be unlikely, there's a path for him to fall on draft day.
The 2021 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET.
