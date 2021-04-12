NFL Mock Draft Monday: The San Francisco 49ers get their quarterback of the future

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

At this point in the process, it should not shock anyone that Trevor Lawrence will be the first player selected. Lawrence is one of the most complete prospects at the position that we have ever seen. This is a no-brainer pick for the Jaguars.

2. New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Zach Wilson seems to be locked in to the Jets at two. After trading Sam Darnold to the Panthers, the Jets are without a starting quarterback. Expect them to fill it here with a player they seem to be very enamored with. Wilson has an excellent arm and if he improves his footwork could be one of the best players from this draft.

3. San Francisco 49ers- Trey Lance, QB, NDSU

There is a lot of talk about Mac Jones at this pick and though it is possible, Trey Lance just makes more sense here. Lance is ready for the league and has a ridiculous arm to go along with his athleticism and intelligence. He would be scary in Kyle Shannahan’s offense.

4. Atlanta Falcons- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

This draft starts with four quarterbacks right out of the gate. Justin Fields is a physical specimen at the position and has a very strong arm with great touch on his deep ball. The Falcons can’t expect Matt Ryan to be around for too much longer and they need to plan for the future here.

5. Cincinnati Bengals- Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow and get gifted with the best non-quarterback in this class. Sewell could even be the best player in this class to some. He is a phenomenal tackle prospect who should be an easy decision at pick five.

6. Miami Dolphins- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Getting Tua Tagovailoa a star weapon has to be the plan here for the Dolphins. Ja’Marr Chase is the best receiver in this class and could immediately make Tagovailoa’s job easier by giving him a target that can create for himself. Just get Ja’Marr Chase the ball or throw it up to him and he will make you very happy.

7. Detroit Lions- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle was out-performing the eventual Heisman winner before he got injured. As long as the medicals check out, Jaylen Waddle is a dynamic receiver who fits a huge need in Detroit. They let all of their receivers leave in free agency and now fill the hole with the absolute burner in Waddle.

8. Carolina Panthers- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

This could be two years in a row that Carolina is able to get a top-three player in the draft at their draft pick. Pitts is a unicorn by all stretches of the imagination and it is important to get new quarterback Sam Darnold, another weapon to work with.

9. Denver Broncos- Mac Jones, QB. Alabama

Mac Jones is likely to find himself in the top ten picks of the draft. Denver has really young and impressive weapons on offense. Drew Lock has not been very impressive since entering the league. Mac Jones may not be the pretty pick but he is likely to find himself picked around this range.

10. Dallas Cowboys- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys could pair up the former Alabama corners again. Surtain would be an excellent fit alongside Trevon Diggs who the Cowboys selected last year. Surtain is a clinical corner who will be a super solid piece on this defense, that needs some consistency.

11. New York Giants- Rashawn Slater, iOL, Northwestern

The Giants were one of the big spenders in the off-season and really improved their roster. They could strengthen the offensive line again here with a versatile piece. They have third-round pick Matt Peart who can play right tackle for them and have Slater play right guard, however, if Peart struggles, they can attempt Slater at tackle. This gives them a solid starter on the interior which they need.

12. Philadelphia Eagles- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Jaycee Horn next to Darius Slay would be one of the best corner duos in the league almost immediately. This would allow the eagles to start to build up on this defense and give them a pairing to go against any receiver group in the league.

13. Los Angeles Chargers- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Protecting Justin Herbert has to be the name of the game. They signed some solid interior offensive line pieces in free agency but they did not fix the left tackle position. Darrisaw can do that for them and do it well. He is an excellent pass blocker that will allow them to go pass heavy behind Hebert’s cannon of an arm.

14. Minnesota Vikings- Alijah Vera-Tucker, iOL, USC

The USC tackle would be able to transition inside and give them a legit high-level blocker there. Vera-Tucker is athletic enough to get to the second level and be dominant for Dalvin Cook. He will also be super solid in the passing game against slower interior defensive linemen.

15. New England Patriots- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The linebacker is falling down the board hre but not due to his play on the field which was dominant in 2019. The Patriots can bring him in and have a legitimately elite 2nd level defender who will give them versatility in all aspects of the game. This would be a win for Parsons and New England if it happens.

16. Arizona Cardinals- Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

The corner position is deep in this draft but the edge rusher position is not. They take the first one off the board here and pair him with star pass rusher Chandler Jones. A combination of Jones and Ojulari would be very scary for NFC West quarterbacks.

17. Las Vegas Raiders- Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

The Raiders reworked their offensive line this off-season and could desperately use another piece. Spencer Brown is an athletic freak at over 6’8 and 300 pounds. Playing him alongside Kolton Miller would give the Raiders an excellent tackle duo.

18. Miami Dolphins- Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami

They keep Jaelen Phillips in Miami with this one. Jaelan Phillips is a dominant player who would probably be a top ten pick if it wasn't for his injury concerns. If the medicals are all checked out, this would be an excellent value for both parties.

19. Washington Football Team- Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Washington was very impressive last year. The defense is already looking great and now adding a starting left tackle to replace Trent Williams who they traded last year is a must. Cosmi is developmental but if he puts it together his ceiling is very high and could be an excellent pick for Washington here.

20. Chicago Bears- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Heisman winner has to be the pick if he lasts this far. Smith is a smooth route runner who would pair nicely with Allen Robinson. If Andy Dalton is going to succeed, the Bears need to surround him with weapons and Smith would be an exciting one.

21. Indianapolis Colts- Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Ifeatu Melifonwu is a long and physical corner that fits what the Colts need. There is an obvious need at left tackle as well but the thought of adding Melifonwu to this defense is too tempting.

22. Tennessee Titans- Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

The best run-blocking tackle ends up filling a much-needed hole in Tennessee for Derrick Henry. There may not be a better fit in this year’s draft. It would be scary to have this good of a blocker paving lanes for Henry.

23. New York Jets- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

The Jets do have a lot of spots to fill but Etienne fits exactly what they need as a runner and he is one of the best in the class. Adding him to this offense would give Zach Wilson a reliable run game to lean on.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Najee Harris fits the mold of what Pittsburgh loves in a running back. This may not be the most effective pick, but it will allow for their offense to rely on the run far more than it could with James Conner.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Jacksonville does have some nice young pieces on the offense to go along with Trevor Lawrence. Adding a versatile piece like Moehrig here would give them another young piece on the defense that has a ton of skills.

26. Cleveland Browns- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Pairing Kwity Paye with Myles Garrett would give them a great combination of edge defenders to build around. This team is not far away and adding to this defense will be important for getting to the next level.

27. Baltimore Ravens- Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

The Ravens lost all of their pass rush in free agency and what better way to infuse it than with a pass rusher who ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at his pro day. Oweh could be fun for Wink Martindale to deploy.

28. New Orleans Saints- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The Saints are in desperate need of playmakers on rookie deals. Zaven Collins is a steal at this pick and a very versatile defender who can affect the game in many ways for New Orleans.

29. Green Bay Packers- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

The Packers can not pass the value of Owusu-Koramoah here and will have to wait for a receiver later in the draft. The Notre Dame defender fills a major need for this team and will help this defense mightily.

30. Buffalo Bills- Javonte Williams, RB, UNC

The Buffalo Bills need to get a reliable run game for Josh Allen in order to keep him playing at a high level. Javonte Williams is the final back of the three-headed monster that is this running back class.

31. Kansas City Chiefs- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

If Rashod Bateman finds himself in Kansas City, we may be looking at a demolition of the records Justin Jefferson set last season. Pat Mahomes would have a really good time mixing Batemon in with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Christian Barmore, iDL, Alabama

The Christian Barmore slip stops here and the Buccaneers are running to the podium with this pick. Putting Barmore next to Vita Vea will be very dangerous for the defending champs. They will have a formidable defense for this upcoming season.

Round 2:

33. Jacksonville Jaguars- Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State

34. New York Jets- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

35. Atlanta Falcons- Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

36. Miami Dolphins- Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

37. Philadelphia Eagles- Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

38. Cincinnati Bengals- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

39. Carolina Panthers- Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern

40. Denver Broncos- Levi Onwuzurike, iDL, Washington

41. Detroit Lions- Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

42. New York Giants- Greg Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

43. San Francisco 49ers- Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma

44. Dallas Cowboys- Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

45. Jacksonville Jaguars- D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

46. New England Patriots- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

47. Los Angeles Chargers- Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

48. Las Vegas Raiders- Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

49. Arizona Cardinals- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

50. Miami Dolphins- Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

51. Washington Football Team- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

52. Chicago Bears- Dillon Radunz, OT, NDSU

53. Tennessee Titans- Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

54. Indianapolis Colts- Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

55. Pittsburgh Steelers- Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

56. Seattle Seahawks- Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

57. Los Angeles Rams- Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

58. Baltimore Ravens- Richie Grant, S, UCF

59. Cleveland Browns- Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

60. New Orleans Saints- Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

61. Buffalo Bills- Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

62. Green Bay Packers- Benjamin St. Juste, CB, Minnesota

63. Kansas City Chiefs- Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

Round 3:

65. Jacksonville Jaguars- Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

66. New York Jets- Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

67. Houston Texans- Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

68. Atlanta Falcons- Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

69. Cincinnati Bengals- Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee

70. Philadelphia Eagles- Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

71. Denver Broncos- Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

72. Detroit Lions- Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

73. Carolina Panthers- Daviyon Nixon, iDL, Iowa

74. Washington Football Team- JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

75. Dallas Cowboys- Marlon Tuipulotu, iDL, USC

76. New York Giants- Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

77. Los Angeles Chargers- Payton Turner, DE, Houston

78. Minnesota Vikings- Liam Eicchenberg, OT, Notre Dame

79. Las Vegas Raiders- Aaron Banks, iOL, Notre Dame

80. Las Vegas Raiders- Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

81. Miami Dolphins- Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

82. Washington Football Team- Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

83. Chicago Bears- Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

84. Philadelphia Eagles- Alex Leatherwood, iOL, Alabama

85. Tennessee Titans- Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

86. New York Jets- Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State

87. Pittsburgh Steelers- Jackson Carman, iOL, Clemson

88. Los Angeles Rams- Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma

89. Cleveland Browns- Marvin Wilson, iDL, Florida State

90. Minnesota Vikings- DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia

91. Cleveland Browns- Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

92. Green Bay Packers- James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

93. Buffalo Bills- Dyami Brown, WR, UNC

94. Kansas City Chiefs- Alim McNeill, iDL, NC State

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

96. New England Patriots- Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

97. Los Angeles Chargers- Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

98. New Orleans Saints- Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

99. Dallas Cowboys- Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest

100. Tennessee Titans- Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

101. Detroit Lions- Osa Odighizuwa, iDL, UCLA

102. San Francisco 49ers- Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

103. Los Angeles Rams- Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

104. Baltimore Ravens- D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

105. New Orleans Saints- Cameron Sample, DL, Tulane

4th Round:

106. Jacksonville Jaguars- Michael Carter, RB, UNC

107. New York Jets- Tre McKitty, TE, Georgia

108. Atlanta Falcons- Noah Gray, TE, Duke

109. Houston Texans- Tyler Shelvin, iDL, LSU

110. Cleveland Browns- Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC

111. Cincinnati Bengals- Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

112. Detroit Lions- Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

113. Carolina Panthers- Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

114. Denver Broncos- William Bradley-King, OLB, Baylor

115. Dallas Cowboys- John Bates, TE, Boise State

116. New York Giants- Darius Stills, iDL, West Virginia

117. San Francisco 49ers- Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

118. Los Angeles Chargers- Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU

119. Minnesota Vikings- Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

120. New England Patriots- James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

121. Las Vegas Raiders- Jay Tufele, iDL, USC

122. New England Patriots- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

123. Philadelphia Eagles- Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

124. Washington Football Team- Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

125. Minnesota Vikings- Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

126. Tennessee Titans- Joshua Bledsoe, S, Missouri

127. Indianapolis Colts- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

128. Pittsburgh Steelers- Jaylen Twyman, iDL, Pittsburgh

129. Seattle Seahawks- Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh

130. Jacksonville Jaguars- Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

131. Baltimore Ravens- Tony Fields, LB, West Virginia

132. Cleveland Browns- Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois

133. New Orleans Saints- Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech

134. Minnesota Vikings- Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke

135. Green Bay Packers- Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

136. Kansas City Chiefs- Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska

138. Dallas Cowboys- Kendrick Green, iOL, Illinois

139. New England Patriots- Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

140. Pittsburgh Steelers- Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State

141. Los Angeles Rams- Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

142. Green Bay Packers- Drew Dalman, iOL, Stanford

143. Minnesota Vikings- Garrett Wallow, LB, TCU

144. Kansas City Chiefs- Ben Mason, FB, Michigan

