2021 Has Turned Into Josh Allen's Breakout Campaign

Josh Allen has broken out in 2021, putting up pressure numbers that even his Pro Bowl rookie season didn't see.

Josh Allen has arrived.

One could argue the Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-rusher arrived as a rookie when he record 10.5 sacks, set franchise rookie records, and became the first rookie in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl nod. But that version of Allen is different than the one the Jaguars have gotten in 2021.

The version the Jaguars are getting today is a breakout star who is on the verge of entering the conversation of one of the NFL's top edge rushers.

With the Jaguars sitting at 2-7, there has been little to be excited about when it comes to their current progress in terms of individual performances. But Allen has been a massive exception, with the third-year pass-rusher coming into his own over the last month and playing the best stretch of his NFL career.

As the Jaguars' defense has improved over the last month, they have seen Allen take a leap forward from his 2019 and 2020 forms. Allen as a rookie made big plays, recording 10.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, and 49 pressures in 16 games (per PFF). This gave Allen an average of 0.66 sacks, 1.31 quarterback hits, 0.68 tackles for loss, and 3.06 pressures per game.

Allen's second season was marred by injuries, limiting him to 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and 22 pressures in eight games. The per game averages on these numbers were 0.31 sacks, 1.375 quarterback hits, 0.25 tackles for loss, and 2.75 pressures per game.

But through nine games in 2021, Allen's numbers have skyrocketed. His 5.5 sacks are an average of 0.611 per game and rising each week, while his 12 quarterback hits come out to 1.33 per game, his eight tackles for loss come out to 0.88 per game, and his 39 pressures come out to a career-high 4.33 pressures per game.

The numbers have shown Allen is producing at a higher clip than when he was even at his best. The sacks haven't come, but the more predictive figures (pressures and quarterback hits) are both better than they have ever been.

And past simply the numbers, Allen has met the eye test. He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 9

"When you look back at how Josh [Allen] is playing, talk about his rookie year and then last year, people say he took a step back, but he missed eight games," Joe Cullen said following Allen's performance in Week 8, when he recorded two sacks, two quarterback hits and six pressures.

"He was making plays earlier in the year and then sometimes you stress a little bit to make a play. The plays will come. He’s playing really hard. He’s winning his one-on-one matchups and sometimes you don’t always get the sack."

Allen's path back to pass-rushing production has especially been pronounced over the Jaguars' last four games. In that span, Allen has 25 pressures, three sacks, seven quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss -- and that isn't even taking into account his interception and fumble recovery against the Bills in Week 9.

Simply put, Allen is playing the best football of his career and it has begun to stand out on a large-scale level. Against the Colts in Week 10, Allen had a career-high nine pressures and three quarterback hits on top of it, with one potential quarterback hit erased due to a questionable penalty. Allen was a force for the Jaguars all game -- the kind of edge presence they have not had since Yannick Ngakoue was at his very best.

Over the last three weeks alone, Allen's 20 pressures and five QB both lead all edge rushers in the NFL. He has turned the corner and the Jaguars defense has seen the entire unit improve as a result.

Allen was never playing poorly for the Jaguars, but he has taken his game to a new level in 2021 -- a level the Jaguars were always hoping he would reach when they made him the No. 7 overall pick in 2019.

Now, Allen is proving the Jaguars right each week, becoming more of an every-down threat as a pass-rusher than in the past two seasons. There has been genuinely significant development from Allen since his 10.5 sack season, which suggests the sacks eventually will come.

Allen isn't a finished product, but the Jaguars will clearly not have to wonder about him and his importance moving forward. The Jaguars need more pass-rushers, of course, but they have an alpha dog in Allen. 2021 has proven that much.