53-Man Roster Projection: LB Paddy Fisher Player Profile

LB Paddy Fisher

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 240 lbs

College: Northwestern

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/special teamer

Fisher is a pure tackler. During his career at Northwestern, he totaled 401 tackles and 24.5 tackles for loss. He made a smooth transition from high school to the college level by notching 11 tackles during his freshman year. Of course, the jump to the NFL is a different beast but I think he will handle it well and make an impact on the special teams unit at the start of his career.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

This is one of my bolder predictions obviously as Fisher signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent this offseason. I went back and forth between he and Clay Johnston to be one of the longshots to make the roster before finally settling on Fisher. I love the way he approaches the game and plays with full effort on every single play. He's got a shot to evolve into a real solid NFL linebacker.

