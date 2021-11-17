Lions Sign K Riley Patterson from Patriots Practice Squad

The New England Patriots entered their Week Eleven preparations for the Atlanta Falcons with two open spots on their practice squad. They will likely travel to Atlanta with three.

On Tuesday, Pats’ practice squad kicker Riley Patterson agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, joining their 53-man roster.

Patterson had signed with New England after twice being hosted for work outs by the team on Sept. 30 and Oct. 15. The 22-year-old had signed as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Vikings from injured reserve during the preseason.

Having played his collegiate career with the Memphis Tigers, Patterson appeared in 52 games, connecting on 64-of-83 field goals; his longest from 56 yards. He also logged 240 extra points, 295 kickoffs and an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama where he was named the National squad’s top specialist.

As a result of Patterson’s departure for the Motor City, New England will rely on veteran kicker Nick Folk, who is their only current option on the active roster. Rookie free agent Quinn Nordin remains on injured reserve.

Folk has enjoyed a stellar 2021 season, to date. In fact, an argument can be made that the 37-year-old has been the Patriots’ most consistent point-scorer this season. He has made 22-of-24 on field goals, as well as 25-of-28 on extra points. Still, Folk has recently been a regular on New England’s injury report, listed as both limited and questionable due to a left knee injury. Following his standout performance during training camp, Nordin earned a spot on the 53-man roster. However, he was soon placed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury. The 23-year-old has yet to suit up for the Patriots in the regular season.

Should the Patriots look to fill one of their three open practice squad spots with a kicker, there are two players on which the team may be keeping an eye; each having a connection to New England.

Roberto Aguayo had been a member of the Patriots throughout the spring, before being released by the team at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp in June. He began his NFL career as a 2016 second-round draft choice by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, out of Florida State. He made appearances for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers, before signing with the Patriots practice squad in December of 2020. The 27-year-old had been competing for a spot on New England’s depth chart, along with Folk and Nordin.

Maher worked out for the Patriots in October, prior to the team’s signing of Patterson to the practice squad. He has spent time with eight NFL teams and three CFL teams since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The Nebraska product spent last year between the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old spent much of late-Summer 2021 with the New Orleans Saints. Through 29 career games, Maher has connected on 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 extra points.

The Patriots and Falcons are set for an 8:20pm kickoff for their Week Eleven matchup on Thursday Night Football from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.