Local Prospect Spotlight: Joey Kenny, FB, Rhode Island

Kenny caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the University of Rhode Island Rams in 2021.

Joey Kenny the hard-nosed fullback from the University of Rhode Island sat down with Patriot Maven's very own Kevin Tame Jr for this exclusive Zoom Interview, which can be viewed in the above video.

Name: Joey Kenny

Position: Fullback

School: Rhode Island

Age: 23

Size: 6’-1 1/2” 265lbs

Player Comp: James Develin

Kenny enjoyed a stellar season for the Rhody Rams in 2021. As outlined by gorhody.com, he earned a spot on the Phil Steele All-America Third Team. This was the second All-America honor for Kenny, who also was named to the Stats Perform All-America Third Team. In January, he was one of 33 Division I players from the region to earn a spot on the New England Football Writer's Association Division I All-New England Team. He also received an invitation to participate in the 2022 Hula Bowl.

Kenny caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams this season. His bruising blocking style also paved the way for Rhode Island to rush for 133.6 yards per game and 13 touchdowns on the ground. During his career, Kenny appeared in 51 games for Rhode Island. His tenacity on the field has drawn comparisons to former New England Patriots fullback James Develin.

The Rams finished the season 7-4, compiling the most wins in a season since 2001, when URI was 8-3 overall.