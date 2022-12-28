Patriots Hall of Famer Makes Bold Prediction on Tom Brady's Future

Add Rodney Harrison to the list of people who think Tom Brady comes back and plays in the NFL next season.

FOXBORO — Tom Brady has been in the NFL for an astonishing 23 years.

Just to put some perspective onto how long Brady has been playing football: When Bill Belichick drafted him in the sixth round in 2000, no one had ever heard of anything called Facebook. The iPhone didn't come along until 2007, seven years into Brady’s career.

So is this finally the end for the GOAT? Will he hang up the cleats for real this time, or does he still have some football left in the tank even past the age of 45?

Rodney Harrison believes a new NFL chapter is on the horizon for Brady.

With his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teetering on a playoff berth and his contract up at the end of the season, Brady’s football future is totally up in the air as the 2022 regular season winds down. Retirement surely is on the table for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Even though he’ll be 46 when the 2023 NFL season starts, the quarterback previously said that he hoped to play until he was 45, telling ESPN in 2017 that “45 is a pretty good number right now.”

Then, of course, there's Alex Guerrero, Brady’s long-time personal trainer, who threw out there in a radio interview in 2019 that Brady wants to play until age 46 or 47.

There’s also a chance the future Hall of Famer stays in Tampa Bay, his NFL home since March 2020. Although after how uncharacteristically bad his offense has looked, it'd come as a surprise to see Brady in a Bucs uniform next season.

That’s why Harrison — a New England Patriots teammate of Brady’s for six seasons — believes the legendary quarterback will take his talents elsewhere.

“I think Tom leaves," Harrison said on NBC's Football Night in America. "I think he continues with his career, but I think he leaves Tampa Bay. I think he goes and he finds another team that has a roster — an offensive line that can block and protect for him. That’s a big, big issue for him. I still think Tom has the fire. At times you see his age, but he still has that pop in his arm.”

The NFL community, such as Brady's former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, is already kicking around ideas for Brady’s potential next step, including a return to Foxboro.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

