Raiders vs. Chiefs amazing history

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs have a storied history, and we take you back to review it.

During their years in Oakland, Los Angeles and now Las Vegas, the Raiders have played the arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs more than any other team heading into Sunday night’s game against KC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Well, actually, the Raiders have also faced the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers 124 times, but already have played each of those teams once this season, and when the year is over the count will be Raiders vs. Chiefs 126, and Raiders-Broncos vs. Raiders-Chargers both 125 each.

All four teams were charter members of the American Football League in 1960 and have been in the same division for 62 years, so they have played each other at least twice in every season, even after they formed the AFC West after the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

The Chiefs, who started out as the Dallas Texans before owner Lamar Hunt moved them to Kansas City in 1963, are one of the few teams that have a lead over the Raiders at 68-54-2, including 2-1 in the post-season.

Kansas City has beaten the Raiders in 11 of their last 13 meetings including six of the last seven, but Las Vegas did pull off a 40-32 upset last season at Arrowhead Stadium in the fifth game of the regular season.

Derek Carr completed 22-of-32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in that game, including touchdown bombs of 72 yards to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and 59 yards to wide receiver Nelson Agholor to outduel former NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Running back Josh Jacobs also rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries.

However, most of the classic games in the Chiefs-Raiders series took place in the 1960s and 1970s, when both were powerhouses in the AFL and then the NFL.

The Chiefs spoiled the Raiders’ inaugural game at the band-new Oakland Coliseum, 32-10, in 1966 but the Silver and Black took charge of the series for a while by going 7-2-1 against Kansas City over the next five seasons, before the Chiefs pulled off a 17-7 upset in the 1970 AFC Championship Game.

The Raiders beat the Chiefs twice during the 1970 regular season, but quarterback Daryle Lamonica sustained a right-hand injury early in the title game and the Chiefs shut down the Raiders before going on to dominate the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV.

One of the most memorable games came in Week 7 of the 1970 season when the Chiefs were running out the clock and quarterback Len Dawson ran for what seemed to be a clinching first down and slid to the ground.

However, you had to touch a quarterback who went down in that manner in those days, so 6-foot-8 defensive end Ben Davidson came running at full speed and did a forward roll over Dawson while leading with his helmet.

Kansas City wide receiver Otis Taylor went after Davidson, a brawl ensued, and offsetting penalties were called.

The Chiefs failed to get the first down when the third down was replayed, the Raiders got the ball back and George Blanda kicked a 48-yard field goal with eight seconds left for a 20-20 tie and Oakland went on to win the AFC West that season with an 8-4-2 record, with the Chiefs finishing 7-5-2.

Perhaps the Raiders-Chiefs game best remembered by longtime members of Raider Nation was an AFC Divisional Playoff Game at the Coliseum in 1968. Raiders legendary guard and captain Gene Upshaw went to midfield before the game for the coin flip and the great Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier won the toss.

Lanier said the Chiefs would defend the South goal line, meaning the Raiders would receive the kickoff at the start of both halves. Kansas City obviously believed their powerful defense could shut down the Raiders.

“You what?” Upshaw asked incredulously and when Lanier repeated it, Upshaw responded: “You’ll regret this,” and yelled the same thing to Chiefs Coach Hand Stram on the Kansas City sideline.

When Upshaw got back to the Oakland sideline, he told his teammates: “Buckle up your chinstraps. We’ve just been insulted.”

Lamonica passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns, three in the first quarter, and the Raiders held the Chiefs without a touchdown in a 41-6 rout.

Unfortunately, Oakland lost the next week in the AFC Championship Game to quarterback Joe Namath and the New York Jets, who went on to beat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7, in Super Bowl III.

The Raiders would have to wait until Super Bowl XI after the 1976 season to win pro football’s biggest prize, 32-14, over the Vikings after beating the Chiefs twice during the regular season.

During those classic Chiefs-Raiders matchups, bruising fullback Marv Hubbard played some of his best games and relished going up against Lanier and the vaunted Kansas City linebacking corps, which also included Bobby Bell and Jim Lynch.

After one game in which the Raiders beat the Chiefs, Hubbard sat in front of his locker drinking a cup of coffee and said: “The hole opened and there he was, Willie Lanier. I put my head down and hit him right between the numbers, and knocked him on his back.”

Don’t expect anything like the old days on Sunday night, but the Raiders vs. Chiefs still remains compelling.

