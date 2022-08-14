Skip to main content

Rams DT Bobby Brown III Exits Preseason Game In 2nd Half

Brown III, who is suspended for the first six games of the regular season, had a sack in the first half of Saturday's game against the Chargers.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in Saturday's preseason showdown at SoFi Stadium.

But the Rams had to hold on for the win without second-year defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, who the team selected in the fourth round last season.

Brown had to be helped off the field early in the fourth quarter after an apparent lower body injury, per reports. 

Brown is suspended for the first six games of the regular season after it was announced in July that the former Texas A&M Aggie violated the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

He still got to suit up for preseason though and immediately made his presence felt against the Chargers. He had an early sack against Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel and added two solo tackles. 

Last season as a rookie, Brown played in 10 games - mostly as a special-teamer - but only recorded one tackle in a 37-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The 22-year-old posted 20 total tackles and 5.5 sacks during his final collegiate year in College Station in 2020. 

Despite the unfortunate injury, Brown will have time to recover during the suspension as he makes his way back to the field this season.

Stick with RamDigest.com to stay up to date on the extent of Brown's injury.

