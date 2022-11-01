Rookie Rescue? Rams McVay Hints at Kyren Williams Playing vs. Bucs

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for any breadcrumbs they can get in the running game headed into Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

But per the injury update coach Sean McVay provided for fifth-round rookie Kyren Williams on Monday, the Rams could be getting a spark they desperately need.

"There's a chance," McVay said when asked if Williams will play Sunday. "I thought he did a good job last week, he had a good week of preparation. I probably wouldn't rule him out for the possibility of activating him this week."

Williams suffered an ankle injury on the season-opening kickoff in the 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. He was preparing to be LA's No. 3 back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. Now given Akers' uncertain future with the team and Henderson's inconsistent play, Williams could get his shot if he's up to speed.

However, the Rams have arguably the worst rushing offense in the NFL, and its hard to see a rookie like Williams changing that immediately. LA is last in the league in rush attempts (147) and rush yards (479) while averaging the second-worst yards per game (68.4).

McVay still has confidence in the rookie, but it's best to limit expectations.

"We'll take the week of practice to really see where he's at," McVay said. "He is a playmaker, he's a guy that I really have a lot of confidence in. But he's yet to play in an NFL game other than kinda the one kick return against Buffalo where he gets rolled up on.

Williams, a 5-9, 199-pound back from Notre Dame, recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Fighting Irish, was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year, and tallied 2,153 yards on 419 carries in 26 games, which spanned two-plus seasons for the Irish. In 2021 he also added 151 yards on 14 kick returns, averaging 10.8 yards per return.

He'll look to bring some of this potential as early as Sunday, though Williams will likely need a few weeks to get ramped up.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.