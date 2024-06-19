Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Jake Bobo Build Off Solid Rookie Campaign?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Jake Bobo worked his way up the depth chart at receiver throughout 2023. With a new offensive coaching staff at the helm, what will he do for an encore?
Background
Bobo was first a contributor at Duke, tallying over 1,200 receiving yards in four seasons with the Blue Devils. Then he transferred to UCLA for his senior season, where he caught 57 balls for 817 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bruins. He went undrafted after a poor pre-draft season, including posting a 4.99 40 time that ranked in the 1st percentile among receivers. However, after signing with the Seahawks as a priority free agent, he showed savvy route running and a willingness to block in training camp, winning the favor of coaches and teammates. He eventually earned himself a roster spot ahead of the 2023 season and caught 19 passes and a pair of touchdowns, becoming an unexpected fan favorite in the process.
Scheme Fit
If Ryan Grubb's system is anything similar to his high flying attack with the UW Huskies, Bobo should be happy thriving in the boundary or slot. If Grubb gets his way, several receivers will contribute in the passing game, not just the top three on the roster (DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba). There will be room enough for four or five receivers to be key contributors. Geno Smith is an excellent distributor and both he and Bobo have already formed a good connection that should be sustained in a new system.
Best Case Scenario
Bobo builds off of his solid rookie year, showing improvement with another year in an NFL system under his belt. The new offensive scheme highlights his skillset and he receives an increase in targets as a result. He becomes the No. 4 receiver behind the top trio and sees all of his numbers increase in year two. He also continues to show his willingness and ability to block, providing key blocks for running backs out in space to move the run game forward.
Worst Case Scenario
The former undrafted standout fails to recapture the #MoreBobo magic from early in 2023. The new coaching staff is unable to find a good spot for Bobo and he falls down the depth chart, in favor of more athletic guys like Dee Eskridge, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Dareke Young. Out-shined in camp and the preseason, his magical connection with Smith disappears and he ends up being a surprising release in final cuts.
What to Expect in 2024
With a new coaching staff to impress, Bobo will likely get many chances early in camp and the preseason to become the No. 4 option at receiver after turning in another solid offseason program. He has shown a willingness to do whatever the coaching staff needs him, even if that means run blocking or playing special teams or even running a jet sweep.
As evidenced earning a roster spot as an undrafted rookie last year, Bobo has shown he has the work ethic and selflessness to carve out a role for himself on this Seahawks team. Barring injury or an unexpected rise from someone below him on the depth chart, he should again be a contributor in multiple facets this fall. While he may never become a Pro Bowl-caliber, 1,000-yard receiver, he seems like he knows his role and plays it well and will benefit from the talent above him as a complementary wideout.
