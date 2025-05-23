Miami Heat Projected to Target Intriguing Colorado State Standout
The Miami Heat are projected to draft Colorado State star Nique Clifford with the 20th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Clifford had a standout senior season at Colorado State, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 23-year-old shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
He earned many accolades while at Colorado State, including two-time All-MWC, MWC All-Defense, and MWC Tourney MVP.
Clifford is an NBA-ready prospect with the versatility to play different roles. This makes him intriguing for a team looking for players who can contribute immediately.
Pat Riley and the Heat are a team that's known for taking players who can contribute right away. Clifford is a two-way wing who can defend 1-3 and would add more athleticism to Miami's lineup.
The Heat could use more wing depth around their building blocks of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware.
While Clifford is an older prospect at 23, he should be ready to contribute in his rookie campaign. Landing with a great head coach in Erik Spoelstra, who gets the most out of his players, would be an ideal situation for Clifford.
