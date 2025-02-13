Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich faces Bayer Leverkusen in a top-of-the-standings Bundesliga clash at the BayArena.
Bayern has faced Leverkusen 101 times in all competitions, coming out on top most of the time. However, they haven't won any of the last four meetings.
Let's revisit five classic Bundesliga matches between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of this weekend's game.
April 14, 2011: Bayern Munich 5-1 Bayer Leverkusen
A first-half hat-trick from striker Mario Gomez helped Bayern win a comfortable over Bayer Leverkusen. However, they finished third that season, just behind Leverkusen, who finished second.
Simon Rolfes' own goal started the Bayern scoring before Gomez scored his three goals ( 28',44',45+1'). Two of those were assisted by Thomas Muller, the other by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
The away team pulled a goal back through Swiss striker Eren Derdiyok. It was only a consolation goal, with Franck Ribery opening the scoring in the 75th minute.
October 17, 2021: Bayer Leverkusen 1-5 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich hit five again, this time at the BayArena, and all of Die Roten's goals came in the first half.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the third minute, before four goals in seven minutes. Lewandowski scored his second before Thomas Muller, and a brace from Serge Gnabry had the home stadium heading for an early half-time drink.
Patrick Schick pulled one back in the 55th minute, maybe to give Leverkusen some hope, but it ended with another thumping defeat to Bayern.
February 10, 2024: Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich
Leverkusen put three past Bayern to go five points clear at the top of the standings. It then went on to win its first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024.
Right-back Josip Stanisic, who had been on loan from Bayern Munich that season, opened the scoring. Alejandro Grimaldo, another defender, scored the second in the 50th minute, finishing off a lovely move from the home team.
Leverkusen finished the emphatic win with a goal in the 90+5 minute from Jeremie Frimpong, another defensive player.
September 20, 2003: Bayern Munich 3-3 Bayer Leverkusen
A back-and-forth game saw lead changes and late drama in a compelling 3-3 draw between the teams.
Roy Makaay equalized for Bayern in the 25th minute after Carsten Ramelow had given Leverkusen the lead in the 10th minute. Brazilian forward Franca headed the away team back in front before half-time.
Two goals in five second-half minutes gave Bayern Munich its first lead, with Roque Santa Cruz and Michael Ballack scoring. However, the points were shared when Turkish striker Yıldıray Baştürk popped up in the 81st minute to make it 3-3.
June 6, 2020: Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Bayern Munich
In front of an empty BayArena stadium due to COVID restrictions, Munich continued their strong end to the season with a dominant win.
It was Leverkusen who took the lead inside 10 minutes. Lucas Alario prodded the ball past Manuel Neuer. However, first-half goals from Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry turned the game on its head.
Robert Lewandowski added a fourth and his 30th goal of the season with a fine header. A young Florian Wirtz came on as a second-half substitute and scored an 89th-minute goal.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bayern Takes Slender Lead Back To Germany
Harry Kane Torments Kasper Schmeichel Again As Stat Shows Celtic Star’s Struggles
Arne Engels Reveals Why Celtic Can Trouble Bayern Munich In Return Leg
Owen Hargreaves Claims Bayern Munich's Olise Can Be 'As Good As Anyone'