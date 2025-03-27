Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich look to stay ahead of second-place Bayer Leverkusen when they face St. Pauli at the Allianz Arena on March 29.
Die Roten have a strong record over St. Pauli, losing just three times in 24 meetings in all competitions. When they played early in the season, that was the first meeting in over 10 years.
Here are five classic Bundesliga games between Bayern Munich and Kiezkicker ahead of Saturday's game.
May 7, 2011: St. Pauli 1-8 Bayern Munich
In the last meeting between the two before this current season, Bayern Munich put eight past St Pauli. The away team scored just twice in the first 45 minutes, with Mario Gomez (10') and Daniel Van Buyten (32') scoring.
Gomez (52') added his second before Arjen Robben (54') and Franck Ribery (74'). Marcel Eger pulled a goal back for St. Pauli before Bayern scored three goals in the last six minutes. Robben and Ribery added on each, while Gomez completed his hat trick.
February 15, 1997: Bayern Munich 3-0 St. Pauli
One of their many encounters in the 90s was at their previous home stadium, the Munich Olympic Stadium. Bayern won the game 3-0, keeping them at the top of the standings.
A Brace from legendary German striker Jürgen Klinsmann and a goal from Thomas Helmer. Kiezkicker went on to be relegated during the 1996/97 season.
February 6, 2002: St. Pauli 2-1 Bayern Munich
One of St. Pauli's two Bundesliga victories came in front of their home fans at the Millerntor-Stadion. Kiezkicker came out firing, taking a 2-0 lead in the first half. Thomas Meggle (30') and Nico Patschinski (33') scored within minutes of each other.
Die Roten made the final moments very interesting for the home fans. Willy Sagnol scored with three minutes remaining. However, St. Pauli held on for a famous win.
August 13, 1977: Bayern Munich 4-2 St. Pauli
Bayern Munich's all-time top goalscorer hit four past St. Pauli. Gerd Muller scored a first-half hat trick to help Die Roten to a strong position. However, goals from Niels Tune-Hansen and Franz Gerber pulled two back for the away team just before halftime. Muller grabbed his fourth goal 10 minutes before the end to secure the win.
December 11, 2010: Bayern Munich 3-0 St. Pauli
Bayern Munich needed an extra man to help them record a comfortable win over St. Pauli in the first meeting during the 2010/11 season. Hamit Altıntop scored in the 17th minute of the game, but the Bavarian side struggled to take the game away from the visitors.
However, a 68th-minute red card for goalkeeper Thomas Kessler opened the game up for Bayern. Phillip Lahm scored the resulting penalty three minutes later, and Franck Ribery secured the game six minutes later.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Defensive Injury Woes Worsen For Bayern Munich After Latest Update
Inter's Pavard Previews Champions League Clash With Former Club Bayern Munich
Fabrizio Romano Reveals Tottenham’s Stance on Permanently Signing Mathys Tel From Bayern Munich