CBS Sports Analyst Jamie Carragher Predicts Winner Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen In The UCL
Bayern Munich is set to face domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The first leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on March 5.
Bayern has not beaten Leverkusen in its last six meetings, drawing three. That included a 0-0 draw on February 15, a game in which the Werkself dominated but failed to score.
CBS Sports Champions League analyst Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on the game in a recent interview with SportBild. He was confident which team would come out on top over the two legs.
Bayern have not convinced me at all yet. Now they are playing against Leverkusen, who dominated Bayern in the Bundesliga recently. It's a 50-50 tie. In the end, I'm predicting Leverkusen [to advance].- Jamie Carragher
The former Liverpool player, who lifted the Champions League with the Premier League club in 2025, spoke about head coach Vincent Kompany needing a good run in the competition.
If Kompany does not win, there will be many question marks about his appointment, because the league is expected and the Champions League is the icing on the cake of a season. They have to reach at least the semi-finals- Jamie Carragher
Bayern looks close to winning back the Bundesliga trophy, eight points in front of Leverkusen with 12 games left to play.
Leverkusen is the reigning German champions and would love to get one over its domestic rivals by knocking them out of the Champions League.
Xabi Alonso's side knows it will be a challenging game, and expect a better Die Roten performance than we saw on February 15. This game will go down to the final minutes of the second leg on March 11 at the BayArena.
