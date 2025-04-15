Henrikh Mkhitaryan Talks Michael Olise Ahead Of Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are set to play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 16. The first leg ended in a 2-1 win for the Nerazzuri at the Allianz Arena and Bayern have to rely on their star players to overturn a deficit to move on.
One player who has been making the mark for the Bavarians this season is Michael Olise. The Frenchman has been in superb form and has so far scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists in 44 appearances across competitions.
Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan is thoroughly impressed with Olise. The former Arsenal and Manchester United star told the media ahead of the game (via Inter Milan):
He's an excellent player, just like the rest of the team. I already knew about him before: he's very good technically and also very quick. He's doing some fantastic things on the pitch, but we'll do everything we can to stop him from playing as well as he did in the first leg. We hope to produce a big performance tomorrow.
Jamal Musiala has suffered a torn muscle and will be out for eight weeks. He is one Bayern Munich's most creative players and in Musiala's absence, Olise, Leroy Sane, and others need to step up to create chances.
Against a sturdy Inter Milan defense, it's never easy to find the back of the net. Coming back from a goal down at the San Siro is also no easy task. However, Bayern can do it if the important players step up and lead the team to a win.
