Bayern Munich 2-3 VfL Bochum: Kompany's Side Slump to Shock Defeat with Ten Men
Bayern Munich was left shocked, losing to 16th-placed VfL Bochum 3-2. The Bavarian side looked comfortable, but a red card in the 40th minute changed the game's momentum.
A brace from Raphaël Guerreiro gave the home team a 2-0 cushion. However, Bochum managed a surprise fightback and recorded three vital points in the relegation battle.
Red Card Costs Bayern Munich After Promising Start
Bayern Munich had the perfect start to the game in which the opponents looked to make it difficult in attacking areas, keeping plenty of bodies around the box. Raphaël Guerreiro (14') fired home with the first shot on target of the game.
Three minutes late, it was nearly two, with Eric Dier forcing a great save from Bochum goalkeeper Timo Horn. The Englishman was so close to his first goal for the club.
The game looked set to be a long one for the away team when Leroy Sane was brought down in the area for a penalty. However, Serge Gnabry smashed his effort against the post, giving Bochum a lifeline.
That lifeline was snatched away in the 28th minute, Guerreiro adding his second. The Portuguese man headed home from close range after Thomas Müller directed a header across goal to find him.
What looked like a game that could get away from Die Unabsteigbaren, they pulled a goal back. The ball fell to center-back Jakov Medic (31') from a corner, who volleyed past debutant goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.
Just before halftime, a decision that could change the second-half's outlook. João Palhinha showed a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Giorgos Masouras. There was no doubt in the referee's mind, and on a second look, it was a bad tackle from the Portuguese international.
Six minutes into the second half, the away team was level. Ibrahima Sissoko with a fantastic header courtesy of an even better cross from Felix Passlack.
Head coach Vincent Kompany had seen enough, making four substitutions at once. Harry Kane, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala, and Micael Olise went on looking to change the game.
Despite the changes, Bochum took the lead. Matúš Bero coolly finished after a superb counter-attacking goal. It came 30 seconds after Harry Kane wanted a penalty, but the referee did not see a foul.
Bayern could not believe they weren't level after the 78th minute; goalkeeper Horn made another fabulous save, this time to deny Musiala.
The game was end-to-end, and both teams had chances to score more goals. However, Bochum held on to an unexpected win.
Bayern Munich stayed eight points clear of rivals Bayer Leverkusen, who lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen, failing to capitalize on the leaders' slip-up. The next game is the Champions League Round of 16, the second leg between the two.
