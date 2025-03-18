Bayern Munich vs Lyon Women's UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayern Munich will take on French side Lyon in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final today.
Die Roten qualified for the knockout stages by finishing second in Group C, behind WSL side Arsenal. They won four games while drawing and losing one. After beating the Gunners 5-2 in the opening game, they lost a close one at the Emirates 3-2. They also drew 1-1 with Norwegian outfit Vålerenga.
Lyon topped Group A, winning all six of their matches. That included two close wins over 2023/24 Frauen-Bundesliga runners-up Wolfsburg. The French team has won Europes big prize eight times, more than any club. The last time was in 2022, so would love to end the mini-drought.
Bayern are six points clear at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga standings ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg. They come into the game off an impressive 3-1 win over Die Wölfin.
Lyon are top of their domestic table, leading PSG by ten points. They have not lost a game this season, winning 16 and drawing one. Last time out, they put eight past Reims, winning 8-1 at the Terrain Gérard Houllier.
Bayern Munich Team News vs Lyon
Head coach Alexander Straus is without England International Georgia Stanway, who has been out with a knee ligament injury since January. Bayern are also missing Tainara, Katharina Naschenweng, and Lena Oberdorf.
Bayern Possible Starting Lineup: Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggósdóttir, Eriksson, Simon; Lohmann, Zigiotti Olme; Şehitler, Damnjanović; Bühl; Harder
Bayern Munich vs. Lyon Date
Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Bayern Munich vs. Lyon Kick-Off Time
Time: 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Bayern Munich vs Lyon
The game will be available live and free on DAZN streaming platform (exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA)
The game will also be live on the DAZN YouTube Channel
